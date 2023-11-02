About DexTools

DexTools Price Data

DexTools (DEXT) currently has a price of ¥83.97 and is up 2.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 501 with a market cap of ¥7.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥24.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 89.4M tokens out of a total supply of 131.6M tokens.

DexTools (DEXT) is a cryptocurrency that serves as a valuable resource for traders in the DeFi space. By connecting various DEXs, including Uniswap, Sushiswap, and PancakeSwap, it provides real-time data and advanced analytics, allowing users to monitor and track token performance across multiple exchanges. DexTools offers unique features like TradingView integration for advanced charting and technical analysis, customizable price alerts, token price history, and a centralized order book, catering to the needs of decentralized traders.