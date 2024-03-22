Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

All assets / Gigachad Price

63LfD...Jxcqj9

Click to copy

Gigachad (GIGA) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.019
£0.0017 (9.73%)
Chart by TradingView

giga Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£184M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
9.6B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£29.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.077
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£184M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
9.6B

About Gigachad

Gigachad Price Data

Gigachad (GIGA) currently has a price of £0.019 and is up 9.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 266 with a market cap of £184M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £29.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.6B tokens out of a total supply of 9.6B tokens.

GIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov, the original “Gigachad”.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Gigachad Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Gigachad = £0.019 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy GIGA

