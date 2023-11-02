About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Price Data

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) currently has a price of £0.37 and is up 10.057% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 158 with a market cap of £219.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £57M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 589.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1.4B tokens.

Ocean Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows for the secure sharing and monetization of data. Using the OCEAN utility token, users can buy and sell data and services within the ecosystem. Stakeholders can easily access and control data, while smart contracts facilitate automated data exchange between providers and consumers. The protocol also focuses on AI, providing a decentralized marketplace for AI data and connecting data providers and consumers in a transparent and secure manner. Its interoperability with other Ethereum-based dapps and integration with De-Fi and other data monetization services make it stand out in the crypto sphere.