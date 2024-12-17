Vana (VANA) currently has a price of $6.77 and is down -1.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 296 with a market cap of $207.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $174.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.8M tokens out of a total supply of 120M tokens.

Vana is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that lets users tokenize and monetize their personal data. It aggregates private datasets for AI training, enabling individuals to manage and profit from their data through Data DAOs, which give them ownership and control over their digital information.

Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.