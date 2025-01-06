Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Freysa AI Price

0xb33...c77935

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Freysa AI (FAI) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.019
–$0.0022 (–10.46%)
Chart by TradingView

fai Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$153M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
8.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$2.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.080
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$153M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8.2B

About Freysa AI

Freysa AI Price Data

Freysa AI (FAI) currently has a price of $0.019 and is down -10.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 362 with a market cap of $153M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.2B tokens out of a total supply of 8.2B tokens.

Freysa AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence platform designed to empower individuals and organizations with intelligent automation, deep insights, and seamless user experiences. At the core of Freysa is a commitment to human-centric design—augmenting creativity, enhancing decision-making, and simplifying complex workflows. Whether you're building in Web3, innovating in enterprise, or exploring new frontiers in research, Freysa AI adapts to your needs with precision, privacy, and power.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

fai Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$153M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
8.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$2.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.080
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$153M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8.2B
Freysa AI Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Freysa AI = $0.019 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy FAI

Related assets

Kadena
Osmosis
XYO Network
STEPN
GMX
Nexus Mutual
Enjin Coin
BOOK OF MEME
Kinesis Gold
See more assets

Learn about Freysa AI

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Kadena
Osmosis
XYO Network
STEPN
GMX
Nexus Mutual
Enjin Coin
BOOK OF MEME
Kinesis Gold
See more assets
websights