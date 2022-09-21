Brevan Howard leads $35 million round for crypto analytics platform Messari

Crypto data and analytics company Messari has raised a $35 million Series B funding round led by Brevan Howard Digital.
Other new investors include FTX Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital and Samsung Next, among others. Existing investors like Point72 Ventures — which led Messari's $21 million Series A in August 2021 — also took part, according to a statement.
The Block previously reported that Messari was raising a funding round at a $300 million valuation. At the time, a source told The Block that the projected raise amount was $35 million.
The new funds will be used to fund product development and to expand its team, according to Messari.
"We're excited to welcome a remarkable group of investors as partners in our next phase of growth," Messari co-founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said in a statement.
