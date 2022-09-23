Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO resigns

The chief financial officer of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is expected to leave the company, a Friday announcement said.

Ashwin Prithipaul "is resigning to pursue other opportunities," Voyager said in a statement. Prithipaul has served as CFO of the company since May, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Mr. Prithipaul will depart from the company after a transition period, and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich will assume Mr. Prithipaul's duties in the interim," the company said.

Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. The firm held a bankruptcy auction earlier this month, and a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 to approve the results of that process. Crypto firms Binance and FTX are among the firms said to be bidding on the company's assets.