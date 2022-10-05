Cryptocurrency • October 5, 2022, 9:00AM EDT

Two Sigma Securities becomes a Chainlink network data provider

  • Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative liquidity provider and market-making firm, will become a Chainlink data provider.
  • Two Sigma Securities providing its proprietary data could expand the use cases of on-chain smart contract applications.
  • Smart contracts depend on aggregating data sources for financial markets.

Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative liquidity provider and market-making firm, is now a Chainlink data provider.

Two Sigma is one of the largest market makers in the traditional financial markets, and its venture arm recently raised $400 million across two funds that will invest in crypto and DeFi. As part of the process, Two Sigma will contribute its proprietary data to Chainlink’s decentralized oracle networks (DONs) with the goal of expanding the use cases of on-chain smart contract applications.

Chainlink is the most widely used oracle network with over 690,000 active users and has enabled a total value of over $6.1 trillion in transactions (TVE), according to Dune Analytics.

“Deep quantitative expertise to produce highly accurate price data is foundational to the growth and long-term success of the DeFi ecosystem,” said Chainlink’s head of data products Yaser Jazouane.


