Aptos Labs partners with MoonPay for Petra wallet integration

Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain, is partnering with web3 fintech firm MoonPay through an integration with Petra, the crypto wallet built by Aptos Labs.

The partnership will make it easier for users to recruit into the Aptos ecosystem through MoonPay's offerings.

“Integrating with the growing Aptos ecosystem, first through the Petra wallet, is another step to deliver on our mission, especially as the blockchain expands and its usage grows," said Bree Blazak, vice president of global sales at MoonPay in a company release.

MoonPay also recently listed Aptos token APT on its platform. The token started trading on exchanges alongside the blockchain going live on mainnet in October.

Aptos has been one of the buzziest projects in crypto this year. It was co-founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, both of whom previously worked on Meta’s Diem project. The chain uses Move, a programming language that builds on top of Rust — the language used on the Solana blockchain. Move was developed by Meta for the Diem project.

The startup raised $350 million from investors this year including Binance Labs, a16z and Multicoin Capital.

Following the integration with Petra, MoonPay intends to partner with other decentralized applications on the chain. MoonPay offers several on-and-off ramp services as well a concierge service to enable high net worth individuals to buy NFTs and a self-service NFT minting platform called HyperMint. It has previously partnered with the likes of Universal, Trezor and Opensea.

Aptos also recently announced a headline partnership with Google Cloud where the search engine giant will power some of the blockchain's validator nodes as well as a program to encourage new talent through an accelerator program and hackathon.