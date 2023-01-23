Jump Crypto president unpacks the industry’s broken capital markets

Episode 1 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]



Since its beginnings as a skunkworks intern project in late 2015, Jump Crypto has developed a multifaceted crypto strategy that spans proprietary trading, venture investing, and infrastructure development.

Although Jump had some exposure to FTX, the firm says it remains well capitalized.

In this episode of The Scoop, Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya reflects on lessons learned during 2022 and analyzes the current state of the industry's capital markets.

According to Kariya, many crypto market participants struggled with proper collateral management over the course of last year:

"The perceived maturity of a lot of the participants in the market was clearly way out of line with what the reality was — the quality of the collateral was astonishing across the board."

Going forward, Kariya envisions deep-pocketed institutions from traditional finance entering the market instead of crypto-native startups.

As he explains:

"When it comes to institutional lending and prime brokerage, that feels like an opportunity for a much better capitalized player to step into the market at this point — it's not a startup opportunity in my mind."

During this episode, Chaparro and Kariya also discuss:

Lessons Jump Crypto learned the hard way in 2022.

The evolution of the role of 'trust' in the crypto industry.

How identity protocols and decentralized social graphs will change web3.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.



This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network, NordVPN



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

RAILGUN is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum, and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let RAILGUN’s Zero-Knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance, and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with RAILGUN SDK and be sure to check out RAILGUN with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetisation models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network

About NordVPN

NordVPN is essential for keeping crypto transactions secure, hiding your IP address and protecting your devices from hackers and data theft. Get premium cyber-security on up to 6 devices for the price of a cup of coffee a month. Get your exclusive NordVPN Deal and try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee: Visit https://nordvpn.com/thescoop