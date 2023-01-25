Rebecca Barkin named CEO of Neal Stephenson's Lamina1

Neal Stephenson's brainchild Lamina1 announced it is under new leadership after elevating Rebecca Barkin to the role of CEO.



Barkin, acting president since last August, will take over the web3 project co-founded by Stephenson and Peter Vessenes, who is also co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation. Lamina1 is a "Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse," the project said in a statement posted to Medium.



“When Rebecca joined us as president we hoped she would move up to CEO," Stephenson said in a statement. "Everything we’ve seen since then makes it clear that this is the right choice.”



Stephenson rose to a new level of prominence in recent years after the term he used to label the virtual world featured in his 1992 science fiction novel "Snow Crash" — the metaverse — entered the lexicon of influential tech executives like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



Barkin brings more than two decades of technology experience to her new role including five years at augmented-reality developer Magic Leap.



As head of Lamina1 she will "oversee all business operations ... including partnerships, fundraising efforts, developer relations and the execution of the company’s product roadmap."





