Consello Digital names Citigroup alum Itay Tuchman as CEO 

Consello Digital tapped a “key architect” of Citigroup’s digital asset strategy to serve as its new CEO, with the firm announcing the appointment of Itay Tuchman on Wednesday.



The news comes months after Tuchman departed Citigroup, where he worked for more than two decades.

“Thrilled to join the Consello Group and to lead our digital assets practice, working with some of the world's leading companies in how to navigate this burgeoning technology and complex ecosystem,” Tuchman wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Tuchman will helm Consello’s digital advisory business in his new role, working with companies to navigate and grow in the digital financial ecosystem.

Tuchman previously served as global head of foreign exchange at Citigroup, where he was a “key architect” of the company’s digital asset strategy and industry connectivity.