<p><i>Episode 51</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Zero Hash President &amp; COO Cyril Mathew.</strong></i></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK2788012316" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<hr />
<p>Cyril Mathew is the President and COO of Zero Hash, a B2B digital-asset-as-a-service provide that closed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/130032/zero-hash-raises-105-million-in-series-d-round">$105 million</a> Series D raise — that included Bain Capital and Point72 Ventures among others — in January of 2022.</p>
<p>In this episode, Mathew shares his personal story of helping convince Stripe's leadership into supporting crypto and explains why he recently decided to join Zero Hash.</p>
<p>According to Mathews, he discovered Zero Hash while working at Stripe and was impressed by the company's infrastructure and regulatory licenses. "Especially in a post-FTX world where the scrutiny is only going to be more, I think Zero Hash really has something here," Mathew said.</p>
<p>Stripe recently <a href="https://blog.zerohash.com/how-stripe-partnered-with-zero-hash-to-build-a-better-crypto-and-web3-payments-experience-974127b4a00a">partnered</a> with Zero Hash to launch a fiat-to-crypto onramp solution that simplifies the payment experience for both developers and end-users.</p>
<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Mathew also discuss:</em></p>
<ul>
	<li>Will crypto cannibalize fintech payment providers?</li>
	<li>How bitcoin and stablecoins are revolutionizing remittances</li>
	<li>Why regulatory uncertainty is keeping institutional investors sidelined</li>
</ul>