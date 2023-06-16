Bakkt delists Solana, Polygon and Cardano amid regulatory uncertainty: Fortune

<p>New York-based digital assets platform Baakt is delisting Solana, Polygon and Cardano, citing regulatory uncertainty. </p>\r\n<p>The company's general counsel and secretary Marc D'Annunzio <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2023/06/16/bakkt-delists-solana-polygon-cardano-regulatory-clarity/">told</a> Fortune it was taking action “until there is further clarity on how to compliantly offer a more extensive list of coins.”</p>\r\n<p>The delisting decision follows the recent lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this month against crypto exchanges <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233146/us-sec-sues-binance-ceo-zhao-for-breaking-securities-rules">Binance</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance">Coinbase</a>, in which the SEC alleged both platforms were offering unregistered securities to their customers, including Solana, Polygon and Cardano.</p>\r\n<p>The SEC’s actions have also led to a reassessment of token listings by other crypto platforms. Last week, fintech app Robinhood <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233961/robinhood-ends-support-for-solana-polygon-cardano-amid-sec-exchange-crackdown">announced</a> it would end support for Solana, Polygon and Cardano on June 27 amid the regulator’s crackdown. On Tuesday, social trading platform eToro <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234404/etoro-delists-algo-dash-mana-matic-on-us-platform">said</a> it would delist Polygon, Decentraland, Dash and Algorand on its U.S. platform from July 12.</p>\r\n<p>Bakkt previously delisted Algorand and Decentraland in April, following an SEC <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2023-78">lawsuit</a> against Bittrex. It continues to support eight other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, USDC and Shiba Inu. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>