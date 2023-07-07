<p>Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, faces a dwindling marketshare as executives from the firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238265/binance-boss-brushes-off-senior-departures-as-fud">depart</a>, according to data from The Block's data dashboard. </p>\r\n<p>Top executives at Binance resigned this week over CEO Changpeng Zhao’s handling of regulatory investigations into the company, Fortune <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238236/binance-senior-execs-quit-over-ceos-response-to-investigations-fortune">reported</a>, citing sources. Senior officials at the company including general counsel Han Ng, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann and SVP for compliance Steven Christie told Zhao they are leaving the company, Fortune said.</p>\r\n<p>The exits come amid a dip in Binance's marketshare among global exchanges. The firm saw its market share fall from 72% in January to just over 58% at present.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/no-usd-support-exchange-volume-market-share/embed" title="No USD Support Exchange Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The figures represent the marketshare of spot trade volumes for cryptocurrency exchanges with no USD support or USD pairs contributing insignificant volumes.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>