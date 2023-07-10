<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto employment has declined 10% in the past year, with around 190,000 people now working in the industry compared to 210,000 in 2022, according to a recent <a href="https://k33.com/research/articles/the-global-crypto-industry">study</a> from K33 Research. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Lots of people have lost their jobs, and many firms are being kept afloat by the significant amounts of funding received in early 2022," K33 executive Anders Helseth told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p>The report noted that there are currently around 10,000 companies in the industry valued at around $180 billion. About<span style="font-weight: 400;"> 60% of all crypto workers are employed by companies focused on trading and investment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Only 6% of workers are involved in the NFT sector, while 21% participate in blockchain protocols, analytics, and mining operations. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Binance is the exception</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The general trend is that many firms have gotten rid of a lot of people, with the exception of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238596/binance-arkham-token">Binance</a>," Helseth said. That's despite recent headlines surrounding <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238245/binance-strategy-chief-confirms-hes-leaving-company-amid-reports-of-departures">departures</a> and layoffs at the company and </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">reflects the exchange’s early January <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/feed/post/157664">announcement</a> to attain 30% hiring growth in 2023.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We have them at about 7,000 employees across the globe," Helseth added. This compares to Coinbase, which is in the region of 4,000 employees."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nearly 30% of the 190,000 crypto workers reside in the U.S., and Helseth believed the trend will continue, with the U.S. being "a center of gravity for the crypto industry."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The report found the combined Asian and Australian region accounts for roughly 35% of the global crypto workforce. India had 20% of this Asian workforce, overtaking <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237512/china-appoints-bitcoin-skeptic-as-top-communist-party-official-at-its-central-bank-wsj">China</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The continent of Europe, meanwhile, had 24% of global crypto jobs, with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237713/uk-financial-regulator-issues-compliance-deadline-for-crypto-promotions">UK</a> taking the number one spot in the region with 13,000 positions.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>