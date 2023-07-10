<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Attorneys for asset management company Grayscale criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allowing the first leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund while having rejected previous efforts for a spot fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale lawyer Donald Verrilli argued that a leveraged bitcoin ETF is “an even riskier investment product” in a <a href="https://twitter.com/Grayscale/status/1678431528156794880">letter</a> sent Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The fact that the Commission has allowed a leveraged bitcoin futures ETP to begin trading demonstrates that the Commission continues to arbitrarily treat spot bitcoin ETPs differently than bitcoin futures ETPs,” Verrilli said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Volatility Shares 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF, or BITX, became <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236245/first-leveraged-bitcoin-futures-etf-will-launch-tuesday-volatility-shares-says"><span class="s2">effective</span></a> last month after not being rejected by the SEC. The agency allowed the first bitcoin futures <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/120956/proshares-announces-tuesday-listing-of-bitcoin-futures-etf-bito"><span class="s2">ETF</span></a> to trade in 2021. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale brought a case against the SEC last year for rejecting its proposal to convert its flagship fund, GBTC, into a spot bitcoin ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has reasoned that futures products are harder to manipulate in part because they are based on prices from the CME, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>Others vying for a spot bitcoin ETF</b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has not yet approved a spot bitcoin ETF, but large asset managers including BlackRock and Fidelity have recently filed for funds with the agency. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Proposals could face headway from the agency, as it has repeatedly cited concerns of fraud and market manipulation when assessing past applications.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>