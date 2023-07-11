<p><i>Episode 64</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Securitize Founder &amp; CEO Carlos Domingo.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK6705840047" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Carlos Domingo is the founder and CEO of Securitize, Inc. — a compliance platform for trading security tokens or digital securities on the blockchain used by the likes of KKR and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229366/securitize-hamilton-lane-tokenized-fund-ploygon">Hamilton Lane</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Domingo explains how blockchain technology can be used to unlock broader access to alternative investments and how regulatory clarity in the U.S. could help trillions of dollars of real world assets be tokenized on-chain.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p class="p1">1:17 - About Securitize<br />\r\n2:32 - Market Evolution<br />\r\n7:22 - Tokenization<br />\r\n8:07 - Transfer Agent License<br />\r\n9:58 - Broker Dealers<br />\r\n12:00 - Prometheum<br />\r\n13:04 - Special Purpose Broker Dealer<br />\r\n16:38 - Alternative Trading Systems<br />\r\n19:05 - Second Order Effects of Regulation<br />\r\n21:30 - Tokenization of Real World Assets<br />\r\n28:02 - What’s Next for Securitize<br />\r\n31:32 - Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>