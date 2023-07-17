<p><i>Episode 66</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro, Lightspeed Partner and Head of Gaming Moritz Baier-Lentz, and Faction Managing Partner Samuel Harrison</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Moritz Baier-Lentz is a partner and head of gaming at Lightspeed, and Sam Harrison is the managing partner of Faction.

In this episode, Baier-Lentz and Harrison unpack their thesis behind investing in the Web3 gaming industry. 

While Web3 gaming has yet to reach mainstream appeal, Baier-Lentz and Harrison state that a combination of technological advancements and veteran game developers embracing blockchain rails will help facilitate breakout Web3 games in the near future.

Outline:

1:13 Web3 VC Update

4:41 Lightspeed + Faction

8:46 Market Cycles

14:04 Web3 vs. Web2 Gaming

20:40 Gaming Metrics for VC

23:38 Tokenomics & Gaming

33:50 AI & Gaming

38:41 Closing Thoughts 