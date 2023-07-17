Cathie Wood says she's still upbeat on Coinbase despite recent sales

<p>Cathie Wood said Monday that she had an upbeat view on crypto exchange Coinbase after a court ruling <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240105/gensler-responds-to-ripple-decision-says-hes-disappointed-over-treatment-of-retail-investors">last week</a> handed Ripple Labs a partial victory in an ongoing dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission. And that's despite Ark Invest's recent sales of the company's stock. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">"We’re very positive on Coinbase, especially in light of the court ruling for Ripple and against the SEC," she said on Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2023-07-17/cathie-wood-on-ark-fund-flows-coinbase-ai-investments-video">television</a>. "There were some puts and takes, but by and large, very positive for exchanges."</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Ark Invest sold off an additional <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239769/ark-invest-coinbase-sells-cathie-wood">$50 million</a> worth of Coinbase stock on July 15 as the stock rallied. Wood attributed the selling activity to simple profit taking to reallocate "capital to perhaps some laggards."</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase shares were mostly flat on Monday, rising 0.2% to trade at $105.55, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. It's rallied 189.3% so far this year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>