<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to refocus its efforts to go after bad actors in the cryptocurrency sector following a judge's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240148/gensler-says-too-early-to-say-if-ripple-ruling-will-lead-to-more-crypto-rules">split decision</a> last week in an ongoing dispute between Ripple Labs and the regulator. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a <a href="https://twitter.com/RepRitchie/status/1681336088873279488">letter sent Tuesday</a> to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Torres said he looked forward to how the agency plans to "reassess its regulatory assault on crypto assets" following the ruling. Torres is a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the SEC. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I hope that the SEC will find itself so chastened by the court's decision that it will concentrate the Commission's enforcement energies where it belongs: on the bonafide bad actors who perpetrate serious transgressions like fraud, market manipulation, and the misappropriation of customer funds," Torres said. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Advocates for the crypto industry were elated last week after a New York judge ruled that XRP was not a security when sold on the secondary market in "blind bid" sales. Judge Analisa Torres did, however, side with the SEC when she said that the token was a security when sold to institutional investors. </span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Future cases</span></strong></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Torres, who also sits on the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, said the decision could have future implications. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The ability of the SEC to make up the law as it goes along will be, in the meantime, constrained by the persuasive authority that the Torres Doctrine will likely command in future legal cases," Torres said. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC declined to comment. Gensler has said he was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240105/gensler-responds-to-ripple-decision-says-hes-disappointed-over-treatment-of-retail-investors"><span class="s2">disappointed</span></a> over the treatment of retail investors in the judge's decision. </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"While disappointed on what they said about retail investors, we're still looking at it and assessing that opinion," Gensler said on Monday at a National Press Club luncheon where he was discussing artificial intelligence.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Gensler also told Yahoo Finance on Monday that it was "too early" to tell whether the SEC will <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240148/gensler-says-too-early-to-say-if-ripple-ruling-will-lead-to-more-crypto-rules"><span class="s2">draft</span></a> more crypto-specific rules following that decision. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Torres did not set a deadline on his letter for when he wants a response. </span></p>