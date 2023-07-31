Another Ethereum ICO participant moves coins for first time in 8 years

<p>An address that participated in Ethereum's initial coin offering woke up and moved coins for the first time in eight years — <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xb4dc25d40a2223835dac8c03c4c848d4aac0640dd4df7cb89787289e4201a399">transferring</a> out 641 ether, worth nearly $1.2 million.</p>\r\n<p>On-chain analytics Twitter account Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1685845555480604673?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">noted</a> that the address moved the ether in order to stake it.</p>\r\n<p>More than 2,922 days ago, the address in question <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x932b9c04d40d2ac83083d94298169dae81ab2ed0">received</a> exactly 2,000 ether from Ethereum's genesis at a price of roughly $0.31 per coin. That total amount is worth more than $3.72 million today.</p>\r\n<p>This is not the first time this summer that Ethereum ICO participants have made moves after a long period of inactivity.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, an Ethereum ICO participant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240429/ethereum-ico-participant-kraken">transferred</a> 61,216 ETH — worth over $116 million at the time — to Kraken. That followed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232424/dormant-15-milllion-wallet-from-ethereum-ico-wakes-up-after-eight-years">a similar transfer</a> of $15 million in May and a significantly smaller <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227826/ethereum-ico-7-years">transfer</a> in April.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>