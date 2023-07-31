CRV trading at 600% premium on South Korean exchange Bithumb

<p>The Curve DAO (CRV) token price on South Korean exchanges <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242124/upbit-crv-suspension-curve-finance-exploit">Upbit</a> and Bithumb has risen dramatically since Sunday's exploit, which saw $52 million drained from liquidity pools.</p>\r\n<p>The CRV/KRW pair listed on <a href="https://www.bithumb.com/react/">Bithumb</a> exchange decoupled from the CRV/USD pairs listed on international exchanges. The current CRV price on Bithumb is about $4.42, a premium rate of 600%. The CRV price on the Upbit exchange is currently around $0.81, a premium rate of over 55%.</p>\r\n<p>In comparison, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242155/ethereum-mev-rewards-hit-11-million-in-a-single-day-due-to-curve-exploit">Curve DAO</a> token has plunged over 12% on international exchanges to <span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap" data-price-btc="0.0000218404720383378" data-coin-id="12124" data-coin-symbol="crv" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="0.6413028724853147">$0.64 </span></span>in the past 24 hours, at 6:00 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/curve-dao-token">CoinGecko</a>. </p>\r\n<h2>Suspension of CRV deposits and withdrawals</h2>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 dbtmOA at-text">\r\n<p><a href="https://sg.upbit.com/home">Upbit</a> has temporarily suspended the trading of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235483/curve-opens-vote-to-add-weth-collateral-for-crvusd-stablecoin-with-200m-debt-ceiling">CRV token</a> after the weekend's exploit. “Today, certain vulnerabilities have been discovered in some of the stablecoin pools associated with Curve (CRV). As a result, CRV is currently experiencing significant volatility. We advise exercising caution when considering any investments related to CRV,” reads the <a href="https://sg.upbit.com/service_center/notice?id=2745">announcement</a>. “To ensure the safety of digital asset transactions, we have temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals for CRV.”</p>\r\n<p>Curve Finance is a popular <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241904/clearpool-polygon-zkevm">decentralized exchange (<span class="link">DEX</span>),</a> allowing users to swap like-assets such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242046/today-marks-ethereums-eighth-birthday">Ethereum</a> for Staked Ether, or Tether's USDT for Circle's USDC. It is a significant player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. However, the DeFi protocol saw several of its liquidity pools exploited on Sunday as a result of a bug in smart contracts that use versions of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242136/mev-bot-runner-c0ffeebabe-eth-returns-5-4-million-amid-curve-exploit">Vyper</a> programming language. A white hat hacker saved <span data-v-25901368="">2,879 ETH</span> ($5.4 million) of the drained funds.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>