<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Aptos Labs, the Layer 1 blockchain created by former Meta employees, has announced a new partnership with tech giant Microsoft.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Aside from the two companies exploring “</span><span style="font-weight: 400">innovative solutions” related to asset tokenization, digital payments and central bank digital currencies, Aptos will also utilize Microsoft’s </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Azure OpenAI Service.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">It appears, in the beginning, much of the partnership will be centered around using Microsoft’s artificial intelligence capabilities to both ease the process of onboarding users to web3 and aid “</span><span style="font-weight: 400">developers as they build smart contracts and decentralized apps,” the two companies said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Using Microsoft’s AI, Aptos said it will introduce Aptos Assistant, a “user-friendly and secure” digital assistant that can answer questions regarding the Aptos blockchain. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Once a highly-anticipated launch, Aptos' </span><span style="font-weight: 400">mainnet went live </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177817/aptoss-layer-1-mainnet-launching-soon-date-not-finalized"><span style="font-weight: 400">last year</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Microsoft x Aptos: AI and crypto unite</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Earlier this year, Microsoft made a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/209715/microsoft-google-chatbot-frenzy-prompts-rally-in-ai-big-data-tokens"><span style="font-weight: 400">big splash</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in AI when it invested $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“The intersection of AI and blockchain is one of the most interesting combinations of emerging technologies,” said Rashmi Misra, Microsoft’s general manager of AI &amp; emerging technologies. “By fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratize the use of blockchain enabling users to seamlessly onboard to web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralized applications using AI.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Microsoft </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/221014/microsoft-testing-crypto-wallet-in-its-web-browser-edge-bleeping-computer"><span style="font-weight: 400">grabbed headlines</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> again a few months ago with reports the company was </span><span style="font-weight: 400">working on a non-custodial crypto wallet for its Edge browser. So far, big tech companies like Microsoft have tread with relative caution concerning partnerships and ventures related to advancing blockchain technology.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">AI and blockchain “are both generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet,” said Aptos CEO Mo Shaikh. “Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to ensure that this technology is accessible to more people and organizations than ever before.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>