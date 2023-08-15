Silvergate CEO departs, with CFO leaving by the end of September

<p>Three C-suite executives at the failed, crypto-friendly bank Silvergate are departing the company. </p>\r\n<p>CEO and President Alan Lane and Chief Legal Officer John Bonino are leaving the company as of Aug. 15, according to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1312109/000095015723000884/form8-k.htm">filing</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Antonio Martino, Silvergate's Chief Financial Officer, will step down by Sept. 30.</p>\r\n<p>The three executives will receive a severance package but will no longer receive compensation from the company. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">Kathleen Fraher, Silvergate's Chief Risk Officer, will step up as “Chief Transition Officer” of the company and bank following Lane’s departure. Chief Accounting Officer Andrew Surry will step up to fulfill principal financial officer duties.</p>\r\n<p>"At this time, the Company does not expect to appoint a President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a Chief Executive Officer of the Bank or a Chief Financial officer of the Company and the Bank in light of the plan to pursue the Bank Liquidation," the firm wrote. </p>\r\n<h2>Silvergate's downfall</h2>\r\n<p>Silvergate was widely known as a crypto-friendly bank with its Silvergate Exchange Network that enabled crypto and fiat transactions between crypto exchanges and institutional investors.</p>\r\n<p>However, after legislators <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/192554/senators-want-more-info-on-silvergates-egregious-failure-on-ftx">slammed</a> Silvergate for failing to control transactions between the now defunct Alameda Research and FTX, the firm revealed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/202744/silvergate-bank-loss">$1 billion</a> net loss in 2022's fourth financial quarter as the firm's major clients such as Coinbase <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216537/coinbase-drops-silvergate-for-signature-for-prime-customers">severed</a> ties with it. </p>\r\n<p>Silvergate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217098/silvergate-suspends-silvergate-exchange-network-as-company-reels-from-crises">suspended</a> SEN five days before it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/218223/silvergate-will-liquidate-bank-wind-down-operations">announced</a> that it would wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate its bank in March of this year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>