<p>A district court judge sided with the Treasury Department in allowing a summary judgment, going against six plaintiffs who said that the agency exceeded its authority when it sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash last year.</p>\r\n<p>“It is ordered that Plaintiffs Joseph Van Loon, Tyler Almeida, Alexander Fisher, Preston Van Loon, Kevin Vitale, and Nate Welch’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment, is denied,” Judge Robert Pitman said in a <a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/c5bd0wqjc7v0/49PgL5mFeQyM9wRH7prlQX/195db7061792d0490214eac8751f6c0a/-94-_Order_on_motions_for_summary_judgment.pdf">court filing</a> on Thursday <span class="s1">in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. </span></p>\r\n<p>Several employees of Coinbase filed suit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/168502/backed-by-coinbase-employees-sue-treasury-to-roll-back-tornado-cash-sanctions">last year</a> to roll back the sanctions, with the crypto exchange financially backing the suit. <span class="s1">The sanctioning drew an uproar from crypto advocates, including nonprofit Coin Center, the Blockchain Association and Coinbase. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Tornado Cash is an open-source software that can be used to anonymize transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. The Treasury Department <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/162105/us-treasury-sanctions-cryptocurrency-mixer-tornado-cash"><span class="s2">sanctioned</span></a> Tornado Cash last year and its Office of Foreign Assets Control added the mixer to its Specially Designated Nationals list, which bars people in the U.S. and firms looking to operate in the U.S. from financial interactions with them. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge says Tornado Cash is more than just software</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The six argued that the designation exceeded statutory powers because Tornado Cash is not a person and is software, which Pitman disagreed with. Pitman said Tornado Cash has founders, developers and a decentralized autonomous organization which governs the platform. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">“The Court finds that Tornado Cash is an association within the ordinary meaning of the term and is therefore an entity that may be designated per OFAC regulations,” Pitman said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, seemingly suggested that an appeal would be coming. </span></p>\r\n<p>"We continue to believe Plaintiffs' challenge to OFAC's Tornado Cash action is right. We’ve always known that Fifth Circuit review is required to resolve these issues, and we continue to support them on appeal," Grewal <a href="https://twitter.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1692260842585350334">wrote</a> on X, or Twitter. "Rights are rarely secured on a path that is always ⬆️ and ➡️."</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated to add details throughout </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>