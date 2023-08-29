<p><i>Episode 80</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/vmen1kQ5_b8?si=r9VMVhRND8gMv3eq" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Kristin Smith is the CEO of Blockchain Association — one of the top crypto policy advocacy groups in the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Smith unpacks the intricacies of the pending <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241812/historic-crypto-market-bill-approved-to-advance-to-full-us-house">market structure bill</a> set to make its way through Congress this fall, highlighting its potential to bring crypto regulatory clarity in the U.S. once and for all.</p>\r\n<p>According to Smith, the bill could be what's needed to bring in greater institutional participation and mainstream adoption:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>"It's something that we think that if it were to move forward, would give a lot of confidence to institutional investors, to traditional tech companies and other players to enter this space because they know there is a clear and workable regulatory framework in place."</p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=40s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:40</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Current State of Crypto in DC<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=300s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">05:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Token Taxonomy Act (2018)<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=444s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">07:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - 2023 Congressional Crypto Outlook<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=542s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">09:02</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Stablecoin Legislation<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=800s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">13:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Market Structure Legislation<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=984s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">16:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - XRP Ruling<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=1486s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">24:46</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Treasury Department &amp; Crypto<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=1687s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">28:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Anti-Crypto Congressional Sentiment </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=1788s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:48</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Aliens </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmen1kQ5_b8&amp;t=1915s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">31:55</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - 2024 Presidential Candidates &amp; 