<p>Coinbase shares leapt as much as 14% on Tuesday after news broke that Grayscale Investments had won a court battle in its ongoing <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cadc.38827/gov.uscourts.cadc.38827.1208547574.0_1.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">case</a> against the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its bid to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.</p>\r\n<p>The company's shares soared by almost $13 a share, jumping from about $73 per share to nearly $86 at one point, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_248002"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 499px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-248002" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screen-Shot-2023-08-29-at-1.28.32-PM-489x450.png" alt="" width="489" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>Coinbase shares. Source: TradingView.</em></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>The race toward a spot bitcoin ETF</h2>\r\n<p>If spot bitcoin ETFs become a reality, Coinbase could be in a position see potential gains. Besides the possibility of the crypto ETFs generating a general sense of optimism across the digital currencies market, the trading platform has surveillance sharing agreements <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238944/cboe-reaches-surveillance-agreement-with-coinbase-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs">in place</a> with exchange venues that are hoping to bring the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244512/pending-grayscale-ruling-could-tip-balance-in-race-for-bitcoin-etf">funds to market</a> such as Cboe and Nasdaq.</p>\r\n<p>The arrangements are part of efforts to differentiate the latest applications from ones that have failed in the past in the hopes of reducing concerns about potential market manipulation. </p>\r\n<p>The SEC has yet to approve a spot fund, with a slew of applications still being reviewed. It has previously approved ETFs that are based on bitcoin futures. </p>\r\n<p>With Coinbase's revenues from transaction fees and USDC stablecoin interest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243100/coinbase-q2-revenues-beat-estimates-but-usdc-interest-income-falls-to-151-million">both declining</a>, any new source of revenue could be a boon to the the largest cryptocurrency trading firm in the U.S. The company's shares <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244945/coinbase-rally-stalls-as-shares-dip-more-than-28-from-july-peak">performed</a> well during the early part of the summer amid anticipation that spot bitcoin ETFs will eventually go live but then later lost some of their value.</p>\r\n<p>While the crypto exchange has seen gains of 131% percent so far this year, it's had a rocky August, with shares down almost 12% this month.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>