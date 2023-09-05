<p>Stablecoin issuer Circle has deployed USDC on Layer 2 blockchains OP Mainnet and Base, expanding the native availability of the the dollar-backed stablecoin. </p>\r\n<p>The firm <a href="https://twitter.com/circle/status/1699045149744275703">noted</a> that businesses can now directly use on/off-ramps for USDC on the OP Mainnet and Base networks by connecting their accounts with Circle. Previously, stablecoin transactions on these networks would have had to be bridged through the Ethereum network, potentially encountering higher fees.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246922/decentralized-social-media-farcaster-to-migrate-to-op-mainnet">OP Mainnet</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248787/base-tvl-doubles-to-380-million-following-aerodrome-launch">Base</a> are Layer 2 networks designed to scale Ethereum applications. They make use of Optimistic Rollups and are developed using the OP Stack, collectively hosting over $1 billion in total value locked.</p>\r\n<h2>USDC on OP Mainnet</h2>\r\n<p>The supply of native USDC currently on OP Mainnet stands at just under <a href="https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x0b2c639c533813f4aa9d7837caf62653d097ff85">25 million</a>, while the number on Base is <a href="https://basescan.org/token/0x833589fcd6edb6e08f4c7c32d4f71b54bda02913">19.8 million</a>, per on-chain data.</p>\r\n<p>Circle <a href="https://twitter.com/circle/status/1699045161752543242">said</a> that its native USDC stablecoin is now available on a total of 11 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Polygon PoS, Tron and Polkadot. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>