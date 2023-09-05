<p>The world's most popular hot wallet MetaMask announced that its clients can now convert crypto into fiat and have the money sent to their bank account.</p>\r\n<p>The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. MetaMask is the most installed crypto wallet, according to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243849/metamask-takes-top-spot-as-most-popular-wallet-with-22-million-downloads-coingecko-report">recent report</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"‘Sell’ enables you to convert your crypto to fiat, sending the funds to your bank account," the company <a href="https://twitter.com/metamask/status/1699062685550485743">posted</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Initial support for ETH on Ethereum mainnet</h2>\r\n<p>"The feature is currently available in the U.S., UK, and parts of Europe initially supporting ETH on Ethereum mainnet, with plans to expand to native gas tokens on Layer 2 networks soon," it added.</p>\r\n<p>In addition to having money sent to user bank accounts, MetaMask also said converted fiat could be added to a person's PayPal balance. The two companies announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/195046/metamask-and-paypal-join-forces-to-offer-crypto-onramp-to-select-users">an integration</a> late last year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>