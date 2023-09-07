<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX executive <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249723/ex-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-to-plead-guilty-to-criminal-charges-bloomberg">Ryan Salame</a> pleaded guilty on Thursday and was released on a $1 million bond, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1699872047101255881"><span class="s2">Inner City Press</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame is the fourth person now to plead guilty to charges related to the crypto exchange FTX's collapse last year as former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried awaits his criminal trial next month. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Salame pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions, as well as conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business in a New York federal court on Thursday afternoon. He</span><span class="s3"> told Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York he made $10 million in political contributions and called them loans, according to Inner City Press. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Bloomberg News first reported that Salame was planning to plead guilty to the criminal charges. He also agreed to surrender $1.6 billion in assets, according to Bloomberg. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Salame also has to give up two properties and a Porsche, according to Inner City Press. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"Ryan Salame agreed to advance the interests of FTX, Alameda Research, and his co-conspirators through an unlawful political influence campaign and through an unlicensed money transmitting business, which helped FTX grow faster and larger by operating outside of the law," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/statement-us-attorney-damian-williams-guilty-plea-ryan-salame-former-ceo-ftx">statement</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>Prosecutors said Salame and co-conspirators made over 300 political donations in the "tens of millions of dollars," which was unlawful because they were made it the name of a straw donor or with corporate funds. A straw donor is someone who illegally uses someone else's money to make a political contribution in their own name. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In dozens of instances, use of straw donors allowed Samuel Bank.man-Fried, a/k/a 'SBF,' to evade contribution limits on individual donations to candidates to whom Bank.man-Fried had already donated," prosecutors said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang and FTX's former Engineering Director Nishad Singh have all pleaded guilty over the past several months.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">And that makes four</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The former co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets was probed in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238989/former-ftx-exec-probed-over-possible-campaign-finance-violations-wsj"><span class="s2">July</span></a> over possible campaign finance violations, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the time, federal prosecutors were investigating Salame's involvement in girlfriend’s Michelle Bond's 2022 New York congressional race for a Republican seat. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Salame has said he does not plan to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244895/ftx-salame-testify-campaign-finance"><span class="s2">testify</span></a> at former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's criminal trial regarding illegal campaign donation schemes. Bankman-Fried is currently waiting for his early October trial from jail </span><span class="s1">after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering by leaking the private diary of former colleague and ex-girlfriend Ellison to the New York Times and using an encrypted message app to contact a potential witness.</span><span class="s6"> </span></p>\r\n<p><em>(Updated with details from prosecutors.)</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>