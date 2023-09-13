Binance names Rachel Conlan as Chief Marketing Officer

<p>Crypto exchange Binance appointed Rachel Conlan as the firm's Chief Marketing Officer. </p>\r\n<p>Conlan previously held the position of Vice President of Global Marketing. As CMO, she will lead global efforts to bolster Binance's partnerships and collaborations with online influencers to bring more people into the web3 space, Binance wrote in a <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/blog/leadership/binance-announces-rachel-conlan-as-chief-marketing-officer-3151244541602122461">statement</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Our leadership team is critical to carrying out positive impacts that have an effect on the larger ecosystem and our mission, which is focused on users," <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249937/binance-to-remove-support-for-polygon-nfts">Binance</a> CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao said. "And, Rachel is an example of that. Our team is stronger than ever as we focus on delivering great products and services for our users while ensuring we are a responsible industry leader."</p>\r\n<p>Conlan previously served a Global Head of Brands and Partnerships at the crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249855/okx-and-circle-partner-to-add-usdc-features-to-okx-wallet-and-dex-aggregator">OKX</a> and Global Chief Marketing Ops Officer for the public relations firm Havas, according to Conlan's LinkedIn.</p>\r\n<h2>Other recent moves</h2>\r\n<p>Binance said the move followed other recent appointments including Eleanor Hughes as General Counsel, Kristen Hecht as Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Officer, Min Lin as Head of Latin America, and Richard Teng as Head of Regional Markets.</p>\r\n<p>The Wednesday news came after The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250617/binance-us-cuts-staff-president-departs-sources">reported a day earlier</a> that Binance.US president and CEO Brian Shroder departed the American arm of the crypto trading behemoth amid a broader wave of layoffs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>