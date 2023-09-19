Blockchain tech firm Jiritsu secures $10.2 million to develop verifiable computing

Jiritsu, a blockchain company focusing on verifiable computing, raised $10.2 million in total across two funding rounds.

In a statement shared with The Block, Jiritsu said the funding was led by gumi Cryptos Capital, with participation from Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, Republic Capital and other investors.

Founded in 2020, Jiritsu has developed technologies such as Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC), aiming to offer an easily programmable approach that can be applied to any workflow and generates Proof of Workflow, the company said.

Jacob Guedalia, chief executive officer of Jiritsu, said that the fresh funding “validates our vision and the groundbreaking work we’ve been doing in the field of verifiable computing.”

“The strong strategic value of our investors, who are leaders in Real-World Assets, further solidifies our position,” Guedalia added. “We’ve delivered over 4 million PoWF and counting, our UVC technology is setting new industry standards.”

Tokenization focus

Jiritsu also unveiled today its asset tokenization platform — Tomei RWA. The company said that the Tomei platform offers assurance in asset management through its proprietary attestation system.

“The platform employs Zero-Knowledge attestations for secure and compliant asset onboarding, while also providing granular, permissioned access to data,” the company said in the statement.

Guedalia said the company plans to use the new capital to “accelerate the development and adoption of both the UVC platform and Tomei RWA.”