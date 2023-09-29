Bitwise intends to begin trading ether futures ETFs on Monday

Bitwise intends to list and begin trading two new ether futures ETF products on Monday, the asset manager said in a statement.

The company filed final forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) and the Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP).

The first fund plans to invest in regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange ether futures focused on front-month contracts, while the second plans to invest with equal exposure to regulated CME bitcoin futures and CME ether futures. The custodian of both funds is Bank of New York Mellon, with an expense ratio of 0.85%. Bitwise's ether futures products offer crypto-related investing opportunities, without direct exposure to the underlying asset. Additional ether futures funds Valkyrie Investments and VanEck are also expected to begin trading of ether futures products next week. While the SEC seems poised to let trading begin in the ether futures funds, it's moved to delay applications for similar funds based on spot ether.