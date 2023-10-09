Everything you need to know about FTX's ongoing bankruptcy process

Episode 88 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and crypto anon WassieLawyer.

WassieLawyer is a former restructuring lawyer and an active participant in the ongoing conversation surrounding FTX's bankruptcy proceedings.

In this episode, WassieLawyer outlines how the prospects of FTX creditors have improved over the course of the past year, including what to expect in the coming months.

FTX's investment in Anthropic made headlines recently following reports that the company's most recent valuation could be as high as $30 billion.



OUTLINE:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Anthropic Investment

05:00 FTX Ventures

07:14 The FTX Estate

11:02 Unsecured Creditors Committee

15:26 What’s Next for FTX Bankruptcy

17:20 FTX 2.0

20:20 FTX’s Business Model

22:10 Clawbacks

25:24 Bidding for FTX

28:21 Closing Thoughts