Everything you need to know about FTX's ongoing bankruptcy process

Episode 88 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and crypto anon WassieLawyer.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].
WassieLawyer is a former restructuring lawyer and an active participant in the ongoing conversation surrounding FTX's bankruptcy proceedings.
In this episode, WassieLawyer outlines how the prospects of FTX creditors have improved over the course of the past year, including what to expect in the coming months.
FTX's investment in Anthropic made headlines recently following reports that the company's most recent valuation could be as high as $30 billion.
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Anthropic Investment
05:00 FTX Ventures
07:14 The FTX Estate
11:02 Unsecured Creditors Committee
15:26 What’s Next for FTX Bankruptcy
17:20 FTX 2.0
20:20 FTX’s Business Model
22:10 Clawbacks
25:24 Bidding for FTX
28:21 Closing Thoughts
Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.