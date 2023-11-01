Ether has most compelling growth outlook at the moment, according to fund manager survey

Fund managers consider ether as the digital asset with the most compelling growth outlook at the moment, according to a survey conducted by CoinShares.

Digital asset fund managers who participated in this week's CoinShares survey were asked which digital asset they believe has the most compelling outlook. Almost 45% of respondents to the survey said ether. In comparison, around 39% of survey participants said bitcoin had the most growth potential, while there was also a small but significant 6% of participating fund managers who favored Solana.

"Ethereum is seen to be the digital asset with the most compelling growth outlook. This is reflected in the recent large validator entry queue which indicated a high demand for its yield," CoinShares analysts said in Monday's survey report.

However, the report outlined that this sentiment was not reflected in CoinShares most recent fund flows report, which found "ether was the most unloved altcoin." According to CoinShares, ether-based funds have seen a net outflow of over $10 million in the past month, and $125 million year-to-date.

Bitcoin outlook

The report noted that bitcoin remains unchanged in terms of its outlook amongst the survey respondents. The report said that bitcoin and ether continue to be the two largest holdings in fund manager portfolios.

"Even with an overall decline in digital assets, there has been a slight increase in allocations to bitcoin," the report added.