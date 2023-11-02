'It's a new wave:' Talent is flooding from Asia gaming companies to crypto, says HashKey Capital exec

Companies • November 2, 2023, 11:32PM EDT
  • HashKey’s Jupiter Zheng explains how the crypto industry is maturing in Asia thanks to clear regulation and regional competition.

Episode 94 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and HashKey Capital Partner of Liquid Funds & Research Jupiter Zheng.

Jupiter Zheng is Partner of Liquid Funds & Research for HashKey Capital — the investment arm of the Hong Kong crypto financial services firm HashKey Group.

In this episode, Zheng explains how the crypto industry is gaining momentum in Asia — particularly in Hong Kong.

Back in September, Hashkey announced it is raising up to $100 million for a new liquid fund with a heavy focus on altcoins.

