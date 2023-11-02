'It's a new wave:' Talent is flooding from Asia gaming companies to crypto, says HashKey Capital exec

Episode 94 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and HashKey Capital Partner of Liquid Funds & Research Jupiter Zheng.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].
Jupiter Zheng is Partner of Liquid Funds & Research for HashKey Capital — the investment arm of the Hong Kong crypto financial services firm HashKey Group.
In this episode, Zheng explains how the crypto industry is gaining momentum in Asia — particularly in Hong Kong.
Back in September, Hashkey announced it is raising up to $100 million for a new liquid fund with a heavy focus on altcoins.
This episode is brought to you by our sponsors PayPal.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.