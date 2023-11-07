Hong Kong’s HashKey exchange to list Chainlink for professional investors

HashKey Exchange, a licensed crypto exchange based in Hong Kong, plans to list Chainlink's LINK token, the company said.

HashKey announced today that the trading of the LINK/USD pair will begin at 4 p.m. Hong Kong time on Nov. 10. The exchange has already opened the deposits and withdrawals for LINK.

The trading, however, will only be available for professional investors, according to the statement.

The price of LINK climbed 4% over the past 24 hours to $13, the highest since April 2022, according to CoinGecko data.

In July, Chainlink launched its cross-chain interoperability protocol in its “early access” phase, and in September, the CCIP went live on Base, a Layer 2 blockchain network incubated by Coinbase.