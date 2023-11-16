Anchorage Digital launches custody and trading separately managed accounts for registered investment advisors

U.S.- based federally chartered crypto bank Anchorage Digital announced new offerings for registered investment advisors.

The new custody and trading separately managed accounts (SMA) gives RIAs custody and settlement services with a focus on security and compliance, according to a company release. Anchorage launched the accounts with its partners Eaglebrook Advisors and Onramp Invest, a subsidiary of Securitize, a firm that tokenizes private investments.

“After the recent SEC custody rule proposal, demand from RIAs for a qualified crypto custodian is higher than ever before. Leveraging our status as the only OCC-chartered digital asset bank, our new offering enables RIAs to access the digital asset class through safe, secure and regulated infrastructure," said Anchorage Digital co-founder and president Diogo Mónica in a statement.

The move marks Anchorage's second major crypto partnership this month. The firm paired with institutional crypto lending provider Digital Prime Technologies on Nov. 7, in which Anchorage would act as the custodian for institutional investors borrowing and lending digital assets.

Anchorage's SMA partner Eaglebrook Advisors also partnered with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to refine accessibility to crypto investment strategies in late last year.