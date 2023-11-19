Sam Altman remains at Worldcoin's developer while he may return to OpenAI

Sam Altman, ousted CEO of OpenAI, appears to be keeping his job at Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, as negotiations regarding his return to OpenAI reportedly continue. Tools for Humanity's website lists Altman as the co-founder and chairman of the project, and a spokesperson confirmed that the website remains a current indicator of his position.

Worldcoin's WLD token initially fell upon the news of Altman's ouster from OpenAI, though its price has recovered from $1.83 to $2.40, according to The Block's Price Page.

Worldcoin aims to build a global network by distributing tokens to participants who agree to have their retinas scanned by an orb-like device, thus verifying, in theory, that each person on the planet has one and only one Worldcoin account. Since launch, nearly 40 million WLD tokens have been distributed to users, according to data from Worldcoin. Tools for Humanity raised $100 million in March 2022 at a $3 billion valuation and a further $115 million in May 2023.