Japan’s Osaka Digital Exchange to start digital securities trading next month

Osaka Digital Exchange plans to start what appears to be Japan’s first digital securities trading on Dec. 25 through the launch of its new platform, according to Bloomberg.

The exchange said today in a statement that it will commence the operation of “START,” a proprietary trading system for security tokens. The planned launch comes after the exchange last week obtained approval from the country’s financial regulator to operate such a trading market.

Japanese real estate firm Ichigo Inc., for example, plans to sell about $20.1 million worth of securities backed by property investments with trading set to commence on Dec. 25, Bloomberg reported.

Data from Progmat, a securities token management firm, showed that the total assets under management for publicly offered real estate ST projects reached 129.3 billion yen ($871.9 million) in Japan as of Nov. 13.