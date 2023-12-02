Bitcoin price breaks past $39,000, bolstered by ETF hype

The price of Bitcoin BTC + has risen past $39,000 for the first time since April 2022, highlighting continued industry-wide anticipation of potential upcoming exchange-traded products.
Bitcoin's price has risen about 1.5% in the last 24 hours to its current value of approximately $39,300, according to The Block's Price Page. The volatile cryptocurrency's price momentarily peaked above $39,500 before mildly retreating.
Anticipation for Bitcoin spot ETFs has driven the largest crypto fund inflows in two years, according to CoinShares.
In addition to ETF excitement, a MatrixPort analyst recently called Bitcoin's rise above $40,000 "inevitable" following Binance's record settlement. The recent election of Argentinian President Javier Milei also led Bitcoin's price to approach record highs for Bitcoin in that country.
