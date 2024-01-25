The count of crypto wallets staking the Pyth network's token has surpassed the 110,000 mark, exhibiting an exponential surge in interest over the past few weeks.

At December's start, the number of Pyth token stakers was under 10,000. Yet, over the past month, there has been a more than tenfold increase in community members participating in Pyth governance staking.

According to the team, the surge in the number of stakers comes ahead of an official governance vote as part of the Pyth DAO.

"There is an upcoming first vote on the Pyth constitution and the community is really rallying in anticipation of that vote," a Pyth spokesperson said in a statement.

In November, Pyth first introduced its token, rewarding community members who contributed to the oracle network by offering them a stake. The Pyth tokens, native to the Solana blockchain, can be staked to participate in the oracle network's governance.

Airdrop speculation

The recent spike in Pyth staking could also be attributed to speculation — widely shared by multiple crypto influencers on X — about potential airdrops for Pyth stakers.

Several influencers have claimed Pyth will see a trend akin to what was observed in the Celestia ecosystem, where stakers have continued to receive rewards from projects leveraging its data availability solution. This appears to have driven many to stake the tokens, although Pyth has yet to comment on the speculation.

Pyth stands as a decentralized oracle network, specialized in delivering real-time, off-chain market data to blockchain applications. It is one the most used oracle service, especially on the Solana platform, and supports over 200 protocols across different networks. Pyth's closest competitor is Chainlink.

The Pyth token trades at $0.40 with a a fully diluted market capitalization of $4 billion, according to The Block's price page.