Ether options monthly trading volume hits all-time high in January

Ether options trading volume across major cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges has reached an all-time high this January of $17.9 billion, with five days still left in the month, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
According to options data from GreeksLive, approximately 932,000 ETH +3.32% options expired across multiple centralized derivatives exchanges on Friday at 3:00 a.m. ET.
Bullish put-call skew for ether options
Ether options open interest had a put-call ratio of 0.31 going into Friday's expiry, according to GreeksLive. The data concurred with that from The Block, which showed that the put-call ration for ether options on Deribit had fallen to 0.3 before the options expiry. A put-call ratio below 0.7 is typically viewed as signaling bullish sentiment in the market, while a put-call ratio above 1 is typically viewed as indicating bearish sentiment.
When the put-call ratio is below one, it suggests that there are more calls (options to buy) relative to puts (options to sell), indicating a prevailing bullish sentiment in the market.
According to Deribit data, the largest cohort of open interest by volume is now calls for the Feb. 16 expiry at a strike price of $2,350. This could be interpreted as bullish, with many derivatives traders anticipating the price of ether to rise above this level by mid-February.
The price of ether increased by almost 2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,249 at 10:00 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Prices Page.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.