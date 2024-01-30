a16z crypto founder Chris Dixon's new book highlights how blockchains can lead to a more equitable internet

Episode 3 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and a16z Crypto Founder Chris Dixon.
Chris Dixon is a managing partner at a16z and the founder of a16z crypto.
In this episode, Dixon gives an overview of his new book, Read Write Own: Building the Next Generation of the Internet, and explains how blockchains have the potential to create more equatable online experiences.
OUTLINE
00:00 Background
08:04 New Book
11:13 Crypto Skeptics
14:56 Tech Centralization
19:53 Web2 vs Web3
24:11 Networks vs Tokens
31:12 Platform Ownership
33:49 Platform Take Rates
37:49 Consumer Crypto
40:49 Regulatory Uncertainty
47:29 Venture Landscape
