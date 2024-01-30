a16z crypto founder Chris Dixon's new book highlights how blockchains can lead to a more equitable internet

People • January 30, 2024, 10:01AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • a16z’s Chris Dixon shares the thesis behind his new book, Read Write Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet.

Episode 3 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and a16z Crypto Founder Chris Dixon.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Chris Dixon is a managing partner at a16z and the founder of a16z crypto.

In this episode, Dixon gives an overview of his new bookRead Write Own: Building the Next Generation of the Internet, and explains how blockchains have the potential to create more equatable online experiences.

OUTLINE
00:00 Background
08:04 New Book
11:13 Crypto Skeptics
14:56 Tech Centralization
19:53 Web2 vs Web3
24:11 Networks vs Tokens
31:12 Platform Ownership
33:49 Platform Take Rates
37:49 Consumer Crypto
40:49 Regulatory Uncertainty
47:29 Venture Landscape


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Davis Quinton