a16z crypto founder Chris Dixon's new book highlights how blockchains can lead to a more equitable internet

Episode 3 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and a16z Crypto Founder Chris Dixon.

Chris Dixon is a managing partner at a16z and the founder of a16z crypto.

In this episode, Dixon gives an overview of his new book, Read Write Own: Building the Next Generation of the Internet, and explains how blockchains have the potential to create more equatable online experiences.

OUTLINE

00:00 Background

08:04 New Book

11:13 Crypto Skeptics

14:56 Tech Centralization

19:53 Web2 vs Web3

24:11 Networks vs Tokens

31:12 Platform Ownership

33:49 Platform Take Rates

37:49 Consumer Crypto

40:49 Regulatory Uncertainty

47:29 Venture Landscape