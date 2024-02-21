Startale Labs raises $3.5 million from UOB, Samsung in extended seed round

Venture Capital • February 21, 2024, 7:01PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Startale previously secured $3.5 million from Sony, bringing the total seed round funding to $7 million, the company said.

Singapore-based web3 firm Startale Labs has secured an additional $3.5 million from UOB Venture Management — a subsidiary of Singaporean bank UOB — and Samsung’s CVC arm Samsung Next, in an extended seed round.

Startale said today in a statement shared with The Block that the newly raised capital brings the total seed round funding to $7 million, including the previous $3.5 million investment from Sony Network Communications in June of last year.

The company said it plans to use the fresh funds to recruit top talent and develop web3 products.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"Although Startale was established in January 2023, within a year, we have received support from leading Asian enterprises such as Sony, Samsung, and UOB Venture Management, significantly broadening our potential,” Sota Watanabe, chief executive officer of Startale Labs, said in the statement. 

Startale Labs said it aims to develop Astar Network, a widely used public blockchain in Japan, and provide web3 infrastructure through the Startale Web3 Cloud. Through a joint venture with Sony Network Communications, the firm has deployed the beta version of the Startale Web3 Cloud, it said.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Timmy Shen is an Asia editor for The Block. Previously, he wrote about crypto and Web3 for Forkast.News from Taiwan after spending more than three years in Beijing covering finance and current affairs at Caixin Global and Chinese tech at TechNode. His China-related reporting has also appeared in The Guardian. When he's not chasing headlines, you'll find him savoring hot pot and shabu shabu in a Taipei local haunt. Timmy holds an MS degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Send tips to [email protected] or get in touch on X/Telegram @timmyhmshen.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Timmy Shen