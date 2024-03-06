<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-115">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="abc415f6-44cf-4f48-bd53-f6134b93f1fe">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Firewall, a blockchain security infrastructure firm, announced on Wednesday that it raised $3.7 million in a pre-seed round <span style="text-align: center;">co-led by North Island Ventures, Breyer Capital and </span><a style="text-align: center;" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278231/hack-vc-closes-150-million-for-new-venture-fund-eyes-web3-ai-startups">Hack VC</a><span style="text-align: center;">.</span></p>\r\n<p>As Firewall's first funding round, the money raised will be used to grow its current team of six full-time employees, develop its tech and bolster community building and marketing endeavors.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-117">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="5209db20-f8d5-40ce-98f8-25bca8a85933">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Firewall is developing a firewall solution for blockchain networks to prevent smart contract exploits. Unlike traditional network firewalls, which monitor incoming and outgoing transactions to identify threats using predefined security criteria, Firewall employs rollups — aggregating multiple transactions into a single batch — and "programmable transaction finalization rules" to intercept exploits before they are recorded on the blockchain. The "proof-of-exploit" consensus mechanism it is creating classifies smart contract exploits as “invalid state transitions” to be reversed.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"Blockchain consensus is meant to formalize social consensus into programmatic rules. We know it's already a social consensus that smart contract exploits shouldn't be accepted as valid state transitions, you see this clearly after every exploit," <span style="text-align: center;">the firm's co-founder Devan Purhar told The Block</span>. "Do people refer to the Kyber 'transactions' that netted $50 million? No, instead it's the '<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264432/dex-protocol-kyberswap-appears-to-lose-47-million-in-possible-exploit">Kyber exploit</a>,' synonymous with theft. That's why we're updating blockchain consensus to correctly reflect this mechanically."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>