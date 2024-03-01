Deribit CCO explains how derivatives traders are positioning themselves for the bull run

Quick Take

  • Deribit’s CCO, Luuk Strijers, explains how crypto traders are positioning themselves for upcoming catalysts in the crypto market.

Episode 8 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Deribit CCO Luuk Strijers.

Luuk Strijers is the Chief Commercial Officer at Deribit.

In this episode, Chaparro and Strijers delve into the technological edge and institutional focus that has helped position Deribit as the dominant player in the crypto options space, as well as the surge in options trading volumes driven by ETF excitement and macroeconomic factors.

Deribit recently reached a record $4 billion in client assets on exchange, as well as a new all-time high for the exchange’s 24-hour trading volume of $12.4 billion.


