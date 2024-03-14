<p>El Salvador has moved a “big chunk” of its bitcoin holdings to a cold wallet, the country's President Nayib Bukele said.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bukele wrote in a post on X on Friday morning Asia time that the cold wallet setup represents the country’s “first bitcoin piggy bank.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We've decided to transfer a big chunk of our Bitcoin to a cold wallet, and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory," he <a href="https://twitter.com/nayibbukele/status/1768425845163503738">added</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The screenshot he posted alongside showed that the <a href="https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/addresses/btc/32ixEdVJWo3kmvJGMTZq5jAQVZZeuwnqzo">address</a> had received 5,689.69 BTC, worth about $406 million at the time of the post. This amount is nearly double the holdings previously known from public trackers of the country's bitcoin holdings, estimated at <a href="https://nayibtracker.com/">$200 million</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bukele had previously disclosed the country’s bitcoin holdings occasionally on social media whenever purchases were made. The latest disclosure marks the first occasion Bukele has linked his country’s holdings to a particular address.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">El Salvador, under Bukele’s leadership, adopted bitcoin as its legal tender in 2021. Since that point, El Salvador also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155321/el-salvador-purchases-80-additional-btc-at-19000-each" data-v-f87c67ca="">began buying</a> bitcoin periodically. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, Bukele was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275934/bitcoin-bull-nayib-bukele-declares-win-for-second-term-as-el-salvador-president">re-elected</a> for his second term as president.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>