<p>It's the last week of Q1 and, fifteen months after the collapse of FTX, the last week of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial: Bankman-Fried is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has presided over his trial since the beginning, this Thursday, March 28. </p>\r\n<p>Bankman-Fried's sentencing isn't the only major event in crypto coming up this week, nor the only major event in FTX's story. Read on to find out what to expect in crypto from this coming week. </p>\r\n<h2><strong>SBF's sentencing depends on one man</strong></h2>\r\n<p>U.S. prosecutors, led by Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282916/prosecutors-lock-up-sbf-for-up-to-50-years">asked Judge Kaplan</a> to lock Bankman-Fried up for 40 to 50 years for his role in orchestrating "likely the largest fraud in the last decade." Bankman-Fried's family, supporters, and even a prison roommate, meanwhile, have pleaded for leniency, highlighting his struggles thus far in prison. Bankman-Fried's lawyers have suggested a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279630/sam-bankman-frieds-family-and-jail-bunkmate-appeal-for-leniency-in-sentencing-citing-safety-concerns">much lighter sentence</a> of 63 to 78 months. </p>\r\n<p>Now, Bankman-Fried's sentence will come down to Judge Kaplan. While Bankman-Fried's lawyers occasionally <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248185/sbf-lawyers-catch-judges-ire-with-trial-postponement-on-the-table">drew the ire</a> of the shrewd 79-year-old, during the trial his questions and suggestions demonstrated a deep understanding of FTX's collapse. Kaplan's treatment of Bankman-Fried, along with the co-conspirators who testified against him, will undoubtedly set a precedent for similar cases of financial fraud in the future. </p>\r\n<p>The story of FTX doesn't stop with Bankman-Fried, however; this week, the Unabomber's prosecutor, Robert Cleary, was <a href="https://news.bloomberglaw.com/business-and-practice/ftx-probe-advances-to-test-sullivan-cromwells-limited-role">given the green light</a> to investigate FTX's law firm Sullivan and Cromwell, which advised the company both before and after the bankruptcy.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"S&amp;C may have violated ethical duties of confidentiality, candor, and loyalty by...duping Bankman-Fried into giving control of FTX to [new CEO John] Ray (whom S&amp;C chose) with promises that Bankman-Fried would play a significant role in the reorganization— promises S&amp;C surely knew were false," two law professors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284049/research-paper-makes-further-allegations-regarding-ftxs-bankruptcy-lawyers-conflicts-of-interest">wrote this week</a>, referring to Sullivan and Cromwell. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Optimism and dYdX lead token unlocks</strong></h2>\r\n<p>In token unlocks news, according to <a href="https://token.unlocks.app/">Token Unlocks data</a>, Layer 2 network Optimism is set to unlock 24.16 million OP tokens, worth about $91.5 million at current prices, on Friday, Mar. 29. Decentralized exchange dYdX will unlock 33.33 million tokens, worth about $110 million at current prices, on Sunday, Mar. 31. </p>\r\n<p>Other significant unlocks: On Mar. 27, gaming community firm Yield Guild Games will unlock $16.7 million worth of tokens and decentralized AI service SingularityNet will unlock $9.3 million worth of tokens. On Mar. 30, blockchain gaming platform Echelon Prime will unlock $37.5 million worth of tokens while Layer 1 network Sui will unlock $6 million worth of tokens on the same date. </p>\r\n<h2><strong>Where will Do Kwon end up?</strong></h2>\r\n<p>Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and the luna cryptocurrency was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284266/do-kwon-to-be-released-from-jail-remain-in-montenegro">released</a> from Montenegrin prison this week. It remains unclear whether Do Kwon will be extradited to South Korea or the United States; both jurisdictions remain undecided over where he'll end up. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>